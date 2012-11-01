Zidane makes Man Utd forward Real Madrid's top target
26 November at 14:15Real Madrid have made Manchester United star Anthony Martial their No.1 target and are readying an £80 million move for the winger, according to The Sun. Zinedine Zidane had wanted to sign Kylian Mbappe to provide fresh impetus to his attack, and even sold Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez to make way, but the French teenager chose to join PSG.
The Spanish side have made a miserable start to their title defence in La Liga, falling 10 points behind Barcelona, and have lacked spark up front in the absence of the injured Gareth Bale.
Now it appears that Zidane has switched targets from Mbappe to Martial and has instructed the Spanish club to make a massive £80m move for his French compatriot. Despite his struggles in Manchester, Zidane believes he can turn Martial into a major world star and can herald in a new era at Real as they start thinking about life after Cristiano Ronaldo.
Go to comments