Zinedine Zidane has surprised many tonight by opting to leave Karim Benzema out of Real Madrid’s starting XI ahead of tonight’s clash against Juventus.Los Blancos are looking to clinch their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the eighth consecutive season against the Bianconeri, though the Frenchman’s decision to recall Gareth Bale to his side will have undoubtedly raised a few eyebrows.Real Madrid (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Vallejo, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić; Isco, Bale, Ronaldo. All. Zidane.Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanić, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuaín, Mandžukić. All. Allegri.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)