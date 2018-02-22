Zidane: 'My decision, we will not give Barca a guard of honor at the Camp Nou'

Zinedine Zidane spoke to media ahead of the Madrid derby and gave his thoughts on the season and the potential scenario of playing Barcelona after they have wrapped up La Liga.



“We will not give a guard of honour, this is my decision,” said Zidane on such a possibility. “Barcelona didn’t follow the tradition when we won the Club World Cup. This is my decision,” he stated.



On the Madrid derby: “we are going to concentrate on tomorrow's game, what we are going to think about is the three points tomorrow, we want to try to cut out points.”



“Atlético deserve their currenet position. They are second, and what we can do is cut the distance. "



On the season: “There is no explanation, there were times in the season when things did not go well for us, especially at times not to score goals.



“We want to finish the season well.”