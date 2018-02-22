Zidane: ‘My goal against Leverkusen was better than Ronaldo’s’
04 April at 12:05Zinedine Zidane talked to media after Real Madrid’s 3-0 away win to Juventus. The Frenchman was asked his thoughts on the goal of Cristiano Ronaldo and his reply was hilarious: “I know my goal against Leverkusen is in every Champions League commercial and not, I am not jealous his goal may replace mine. I am happy am happy because I can rely on Cristiano. I am happy because he is a Real Madrid player. Which goal was better? Well, his goal was great but mine was surely better”, Zidane said with a huge smile in his face.
The Allianz Stadium crowd gave Ronaldo a standing ovation after his goal and Zidane praised his former fans: “It’s impressive, it doesn’t happen anywhere. They kept supporting the team even when they were 3-0 down. This is what this people can do. Juventus have special fans and it was great that they gave Ronaldo a standing ovation after his goal, you don’t see it everywhere.”
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni, reporter in Turin
