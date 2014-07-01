Zidane names the club he wants Real Madrid to avoid in Champions League draw

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has released an interview with Sky Sports revealing the club he wants to avoid in the Champions League draw that will take place in Nyon tomorrow.



“Leicester City can do what seems impossible. Many thought they wouldn’t have managed to remain on top of the Champions League table last year but they did it and won the title. Many also thought they wouldn’t have managed to beat Sevilla in the return leg of the Champions League and they did it too.”



“Whatever team they will face they won’t be the favourites and they can benefit from this situation, anything can happen against them.”



​Earlier this week, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon also claimed he’d prefer Juventus to avoid Leicester City in the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Leicester City managed to knock Sevilla out of the last 16 stage of the competition beating the LaLiga giants 3-2 on aggregate.

