Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has responded to recent comments made by former striker Alvaro Morata.



The Spanish international, who is now at Chelsea, stated last week that he thought the French tactician left him out of the big games and that was the main reason for his departure.



Speaking at his press-conference ahead of the match against Espanyol, Zidane set the record straight by explaining that; “For me there are no small games. Each one is different, and of course everyone wants to play against PSG before other league teams, but we can't think about that.



"His role was fundamental in the team, Morata participated a lot and very well in what we won last year."



Morata has had a stop, start season so far at Stamford Bridge since his arrival last summer; injuries have played a key part in this and there are signs that he’s slowly recapturing some of the form which made him a global superstar at Juventus.