Zidane open to including Real Madrid star in shock Hazard swap deal
30 November at 14:25Zinedine Zidane does not want to waste any more time and hopes to sign a player he has been following for a very long time: Eden Hazard. In fact, he would be willing to offer one of his most promising young players as part of an exchange deal with Chelsea for the Belgian.
According to Diario Gol, the French tactician is apparently willing to lose Marco Asensio, who has not been getting much game time recently. His inconsistency in training is proving a tough obstacle for Zidane to overcome, which is why he would not be too concerned about losing him; especially if it meant he could finally land Hazard.
Without doubt, the former Lille attacker is Zizou’s number one target to strengthen an attack which has drastically underperformed so far this season. There is a fantastic mutual appreciation between the two, while it is widely known that they remain in contact via WhatsApp. Hazard himself has said several times that he would only leave the Blues for Real Madrid – a clear statement of intent on his part.
