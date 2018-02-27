Coming off a fifth-straight Liga win, Real Madrid visited the RCDE Stadium on Tuesday evening, only to lose to Quique Sanchez Flores’ side.

A late Gerardo Moreno goal did for the Merengues, who have to face the most important game left in their season next week, a trip to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

"Sometimes, you can't understand football," Zidane said in the post-match press conference.

"You have to accept the bad times.

"After five games of good results and good play, today we didn't manage it."

This isn’t the first time that Espanyol strike late to pip a big side, doing the same to Barcelona in the home leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final and beating



Atletico Madrid with a late Sergio Garcia goal.

"We didn't deserve the defeat," Zidane stated.

"We started very well in the first half and we had chances, but didn't score.

"We didn't find our style of play or any depth in the second half."

"When it's 0-0 there are things that can happen," he said.

"We always try to win and in the end we couldn't do it.

"It's worse because at the end they scored a goal in the last minute.

"It's difficult after that effort."