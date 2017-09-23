Zinedine Zidane claims that Real Madrid “achieved their objective” despite not completely convincing.

The Merengues are still seven points behind rivals Barcelona, but managed to make it past Alaves 2-1 yesterday, despite the Basque side hitting the woodwork twice in the second half.

"We will have much better days and we will play much better than this, but we achieved our objective, which was to win," he explained in a post-match press conference.

​Zidane was also full of praise to compliment the scorer of Real’s goals, Dani Ceballos notching a brace despite having only played 31 minutes before yesterday.

"I am very happy for the player, as he is ready to play and did very well today getting both goals," he said.

"I am happy for him because he is a boy who wants to learn and he will have more opportunities.

"More than just the goals, he has played a great game."