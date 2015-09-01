Zinedine ZIdane believes that Real Madrid need to get their “winning mentality” back.

The Galacticos haven’t had an enjoyable season of it, and reports in Spain are rife that the former French international is for the chopping block, with Real a whole 19 points short of rivals Barcelona in the Liga table.

Yet, according to the Frenchman, the solution is just round the corner. Asked in the press conference after an unconvincing 1-0 Copa win over Leganes, he said that

"We cannot say that we played a great game but we got an important result in a knockout round.

"Hopefully we can be back to normal, by scoring and not conceding, soon."

The winner was scored by Marco Asensio, the youngster who kept netting on his debut in all competitions last season, but who has struggled to perform at a regular level.

"He can do better, like everyone, but he scored the winning goal," Zidane said to the press.

"We played a serious game and the result is very good for us.

"It's true that it cost us to find our normal play, but in the second half we were better and scored.”

"It could be [that we lack confidence], but this is a long season, we have to get the winning feeling back and not concede," he noted.