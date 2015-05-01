Zidane: ‘Real Madrid not favourites in Champions League final’

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane talked to Premium Sport after Real Madrid’s 4-2 win on aggregate against Atletico. The Merengues managed to qualify for their third Champions League final in the last four years but the Frenchman believes Juventus are the favourites to win the title.



“I have an amazing team with great players, they deserve the credit for this qualification”, Zidane said.



“We are happy to play a second successive Champions League final. It will be a special game against Juventus, because my heart is ‘juventino’. It’s going to be an amazing game, they are very strong and they totally deserved to go to Cardiff like we did.”



“We are not the favourites as we know that score a goal against them it’s very hard. Their defence is so solid but they also have amazing players up front.”



​Zinedine Zidane joined Real Madrid from Juventus in summer 2001. The Frenchman became the most expensive player at the time as the Merengues spent € 80 million to sign him from the Old Lady.

