Zidane refuses to rule out Juventus return

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said “never says never” when asked if he would return to Juventus.



The former France international moved to Turin in 1996 and spent five seasons with the Old Lady as a player. He left Juventus and made a switch to Real for a then world record fee in 2001 and spent the rest of his playing career with the Spanish capital club before retiring in 2006.



Zidane, who is now managing Real, is in Italy for the Champions League quarter-final clash against Massimiliano Allegri’s side. The Frenchman admitted he is happy with his current employers and is not thinking about his long-term future.



"Me at Juve? Never say never, I'm happy where I am now and I dedicate myself only to what I have to do. Of course I think only to Real Madrid I cannot think so much about the future, I live from day to day because as you know this position It's complicated,” Zidane said.



The last time Real faced Juvenus was during the last season’s final in Cardiff, which the Italian champions lost 4-1.

