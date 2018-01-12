Zinedine Zidane has accused the press of writing badly about Real Madrid “because it sells better.”

The Merengues were recently held 2-2 at home by lowly Numancia in the Copa del Rey, though Real went through to the quarter finals anyway courtesy of a 3-0 win in the first leg.

"I am tired of hearing that Madrid are bad, it is easy to say that everything is bad but you know that everything is not negative here," Zidane said in a press conference.

"It is great to speak in a negative way about Real Madrid as it sells better."

​Zidane has been linked to Juventus today recently, with the Chamartin side rumoured to be considering a number of names to replace the Frenchman.

Yet the former playmaker has won two Champions League titles in as many attempts, but it sounds like Florentino Perez isn’t happy at his Real side being 16 points behind Barcelona in the Liga race.

"What we have to do is not listen to what they say," the Coach continued.

"All that they say about Real Madrid is negative and that is not right, I do not see it that way. The situation is what it is and we need to look at the positive. We are still going in all the competitions."