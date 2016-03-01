Zinedine Zidane claims that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is “100% fit” for the upcoming Clasico.

Saturday’s grudge match comes at a time when the Merengues trail rivals Barcelona by a whole eleven points in the table, and recent reports that Ronaldo was training separately had Madrid fans worried that their man may miss the game.

The 32-year-old had picked up a knock in Friday’s FIFA Club World Cup against Gremo on Friday, and had not trained with his team-mates since, instead working on his own separetely.

“Cristiano is 100% fit and ready to go,” Zidane said in his press conference.

“He has trained very hard and done everything right in order to be ready for this fixture and after the break, we will discuss the situation (regarding his contract).

“The players are ready, we are always ready for these type of games.

“Everybody thinks about this fixture and they are obviously significant in the season, but we must keep working as Saturday is just another match for us, another three points we can win.

“It is important in the context of the league, we have more to lose due to the league situation that we are a little bit behind."