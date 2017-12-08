Zinedine Zidane has been full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo, who won his fifth Ballon D’or in Paris yesterday.

The accolade sees Ronaldo match Lionel Messi’s Ballon D’or tally of five and this was his second consecutive triumph in the race, the fourth in five years.

And the former Manchester United man was focus of attention when Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane took to the reporters ahead of the Los Blancos La Liga game against Sevilla tomorrow. And the Frenchman was full of praise of Ronaldo. He said:

"Yes, he is the best in history. There are many who have made history but what he is doing hasn’t been done by anyone.”

The French coach was asked if he was better Cristiano or himself. He said: "Clearly, I was better," he laughed.

"You know what I think? He is clearly better. But I wasn’t that bad. "

"It's easy, many things have been said about Cristiano. There are no more words to define him. And what he's doing on the field is phenomenal. A player can come here, stay ten or twenty years and never do what Cristiano has done, "Kaustubh Pandey