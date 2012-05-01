Zidane rules out moves for world-class strikers
09 January at 20:05Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has ruled out January moves for Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi.
Both Icardi and Kane have long been linked with moves to the Santiago Bernabeu based club and reports were even suggestive of the fact that Icardi has completed a medical ahead of a possible big-money move.
Zidane, in a recent press-conference, told reporters that he won't be signing either of the big-name strikers atleast in January. The Frenchman told: "I do not need anyone, we have a team and some players I really believe in.
He continued: "Every season there are difficult times, but we have everything to go on and we will see what happens at the end of the season if we need to change something.".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
