Joachim Low won’t be taking over at Real Madrid this season, but is open to joining later,

According to Diario Gol, Germany’s national team Coach is still considered to be the Plan B in case Zinedine Zidane were to leave.

The French Coach has led the Merengues to two Champions League trophies in as many years, but his team’s poor start sees it go into Matchday 14 with an eight-point from leaders Barcelona.

Low is reported to have told Florentino Perez that he can’t take over this season, however, and that he wants to go to the World Cup with his Germany side. The door would still be open for next summer.

Low was reported to be interested by Real Madrid’s courtship a few days ago. The German Coach has helped Germany go back to winning ways in World Cup football, earning their fourth trophy in 2014 after squashing Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals.