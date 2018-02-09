Zidane says he wants Man City, Chelsea target at Real Madrid ‘for life’

Zinedine Zidane wants Isco at Real Madrid for "his whole life" and insists claims the player could leave at the end of this season are false.



Spain playmaker Isco dazzled at the end of last season, starring as Zidane's side collected Champions League and La Liga titles. But as their title defense has stumbled domestically this term, the 25-year-old has found starts harder to come by.



The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the former Malaga man but speaking ahead of Saturday's match against Real Sociedad, Madrid's head coach categorically denied he could leave.



"I'm glad you've asked me. I was asked before [during the January transfer window] why weren't we going to sign anyone," Zidane told reporters. "I said I've always believed in my team and I will do until the very end. When I start something I get involved, I believe where I'm going, what I should be doing and I back the people I'm working with.”



"Isco's one of them. He a very good footballer. He's proven that in the past and will do that again. I want Isco [in my team] and I want him to spend his whole life here.”



"It's a lie that I want Isco to be sold in the summer. Hopefully we won't hear any more of this."