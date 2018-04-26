"We played well, this is football. They have had a lot of chances but we won, it was not easy at the beginning, then in the second half we improved



"We suffered a lot, especially in the beginning. We have struggled and still managed to win. This team has the quality to overcome any obstacle. Isco, unfortunately, had to leave because of an injury.

"Benzema? I like to play with him, even in difficult moments, so I took Carvajal off to put on Benzema."

Marco Asensio's goal in the second half secured the win for Real Madrid, as they converted the few chances they had. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, missed plenty of chances and will certainly feel hard done by. However, as Zidane said, that is football.