After Friday’s announcement that Spanish midfielder Isco had signed a new deal at Real Madrid, comes news that coach Zinedine Zidane is about to pen a three-year extension at the Santiago Benabeu.





According to sources close to Spanish newspaper As , the French tactician has already agreed to the new deal and the club are waiting for the right time to announce the news. According to reports, Zidane is happy that the European champions decided to show their trust in him by offering him a three-year extension. Initially, it was believed that any new agreement would only be for two seasons.

Zidane is currently the fourth most decorated coach in the clubs history; not bad for a man who was viewed with some suspicion when he took over from Rafa Benitez in January 2015. Of course there will be financial rewards on offer too with Zidane understood to be ready to see his currently salary almost doubled.