Zinedine Zidane wants his players to “keep their feet on the ground” and “stop being overconfident”.

The Real Madrid Coach had, according to Marca, said as much to his men after the draw with Levante.

The Madrid paper claims that “the flattery [from the press, fans etc] has weakened his squad”.

Real are already four points behind Barcelona after also drawing with Valencia, despite the fact that they were tipped to easily dominate the Catalans this season, especially after they beat them in the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid are believed to be the best team in Europe, and for good reason after winning two Champions League trophies under Zizou. Barca, for their part, lost star player Neymar and still need to freshen up their defence and midfield.

"You have to have your feet on the ground," Zidane said as Real drew their second game out of two against Valencia, allowing Barcelona to take a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.

"We are playing with overconfidence.”

The Merengues travel to Real Sociedad next week in La Liga, and welcome APOEL Nicosia before then to kick off their Champions League campaign.