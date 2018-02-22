Though things are going pretty well for Real Madrid at the moment, a particular issue is dogging the dressing room: it turns out that Zinedine Zidane is engaged in a molehunt!

The Merengues have just despatched Juventus in the Champions League 3-0, giving them a foot in the semi-finals, and bringing them closer to earning an unprecedented hat-trick since the competition changed name and format in the early nineties.

But Zidane - who is known for being very supportive of his players, both in public and in private - suspects that someone is leaking Real’s starting lineups, something that apparently happened before the recent Clasico and tie with PSG, ABC.es write.

Jose Mourinho had previously claimed that Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas had done the same when he was managing Real, the only difference being that a number of his players had openly rebelled against him. Zidane still has his players’ support, or at least so it seems…

The Frenchman is still on thin ice, with his side thirteen points behind in La Liga, and Florentino Perez known for having no patience when it comes to managerial tenures...