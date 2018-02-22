Zidane ‘unsure’ about Liverpool’s qualification for Champions League final

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane talked to Premium Sport after the Merengues’ 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night. The French manager managed to reach his third Champions League final in the last three years. Basically he has never been eliminated from the competition since he took over at the Bernabeu in January 2016.

“We suffered a lot tonight because we played against a top club”, Zidane said.



“We did it once again, after their opened we woke and we improved. We are happy to have qualified for another final. I can’t say which one I prefer because I still have to play the next final.”



“I don’t know who we will meet in Kyev. Anything can happen in football and I think Roma still have a chance to qualify.”



Talking about the current Serie A campaign, Zidane said: “I am happy for Juventus”.

The Old Lady is close to winning her seven successive Serie A as she is enjoying a four point lead on Napoli with only three games left to be played.

