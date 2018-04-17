With the Galacticos coming under a lot of pressure in midweek after their dramatic win over Juventus, Lucas Vazquez came out and claimed that there was a lot of jealousy of Real Madrid’s success, especially in the Champions League.

Yet according to his Coach, the number of Madridistas is growing, too. The Frenchman said this as his side prepares to face Athletic Bilbao.

"The issue of antimadridism has always existed, but the problem is the other way around," he said to reporters at this pre-mach press conference."There are more and more Madridistas every day. "It is the best club, with the most fans, and the movement just keeps getting bigger. "We don't speak about it inside the dressing room."

Speaking of the Basque side, Zidane also mentioned the Kepa incident, justifying his decision to veto the deal.

“At the time we didn't have to sign a goalkeeper," he continued. "We had three and we still have three, and in the future, we'll talk when the season ends."

Zidane also hinted at the Juventus game again when asked about the Champions League semi-final with Bayern, saying that "We will do our job and the referee will do his.”