Zinedine Zidane has hinted that he doesn’t

Speaking after his side crushed Deportivo La Coruna yesterday to the tune of 3-0, the Galacticos showed that they’re raring to go, something confirmed after they swept Barcelona aside in the Super Cup.

Zidane has confirmed that the squad is happy, too.

"Nobody has asked me to leave,” he said after the game.

This story is important because of numerous reports linking the Merengues to Kylian M’Bappe, a potential arrival that was a threat to Isco, Gareth Bale and even Karim Benzema.

“I want this squad as it is and I hope there won't be any changes, but until August 31 anything can happen," Zidane continued.

Speaking of the game, the former French international also claimed that "In general we're happy, it's not an easy ground to come to, and they were a team who can make things difficult for you and they had their chances.”