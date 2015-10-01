Zinedine Zidane adds Arsenal target to Real Madrid summer shopping list
09 February at 13:25No secret that Real Madrid are planning a huge restyling of their attacking department for the next summer transfer campaign. According to reports in Spain, the Merengues could sell both Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata to take some new faces at the Santiago Bernabeu. A host of big names around Europe are being linked with joining the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.
French news outlet Le10Sport, however, claim that the Merengues boss Zinedine Zidane has also added Yon star Alexandre Lacazette to Real Madrid summer shopping list. The Frenchman is one of Europe’s best striker and both him and Lyon president have recently confirmed that the player will be leaving his current club at the end of the season.
Lacazette is also a transfer target of Arsenal. The Gunners tried to sign the talented 25-year-old striker last summer but their attempts were in vain as Lyon did not accept the Premier League giants’ best offer that was in the region of € 40 million. Reports in France claim Lacazette could be available for a fee of € 70 million at the end of the current campaign.
