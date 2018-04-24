Zinedine Zidane has used some rather colourful language to promise that Real Madrid won’t slip up against Bayern Munich.

The Merengues knocked out the Bavarians in last year’s Champions League, but recently came close to frittering a three-goal lead in the return leg of their quarter-final with Juventus, only being rescued by a late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

"We are not going to s**t in our pants, there is no such thing," he said to reporters in a press conference.

"We like to play these games, are emotionally well, and we are prepared to play a great game."

Both sides have recovered from their early-season slumps, the Galacticos saying goodbye to La Liga but seeing star player Cristiano Ronaldo go on a tear as they have knocked out giants PSG and Juve.

The German side have, for their part, sacked Carlo Ancelotti and replaced him with Jupp Heynckes, who has also won the Champions League with both clubs.

​Zidane also had some words about James Rodriguez, who left the Galacticos in the summer to join Bayern on loan, with a compulsory buy clause in his deal.

"I didn't want him to leave," Zidane said about the Colombian.

"He wanted to play more and I understand, I've never had problems with James.

"This year it's been the same with other players who remain on the bench, and it's a f**ker for a coach.

"He's going to be motivated because he's a football player and wants to do well.

"Anyone who thinks I'm against James is wrong, he's a great player."