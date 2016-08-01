Zlatan Ibrahimovic could lift the Europa League trophy if Man Utd manage to win it
12 May at 18:05Zlatan Ibrahimovic could lift the Europa League trophy for Manchester United if his teammates manage to take the trophy home on the 24th of May, according to a report of Sky Sport Italia (via ilbianconero).
The Swede picked up a knee injury earlier last month and will miss the rest of the season plus the beginning of the next one. The future of the former Sweden striker is still in doubt but the player has suggested that he’s not considering ending his career after his injury, therefore we should expect to see Ibrahimovic back on the big stage next season.
According to Sky Sport’s journalist Alessandro Alciato, Manchester United could let Ibra lift the cup if Manchester United manage to win it. That would be a special moment for the former Inter and AC Milan star given that the final against Ajax will be played in his home country, specifically in Stockholm’s Friend Arena.
