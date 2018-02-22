Official: Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves Manchester United
22 March at 19:19Zlatan Ibrahimovic is no longer a Manchester United player.
The British club has announced that it has agreed to terminate the contract of the Swedish star by mutual consent.
A statement released by Manchester United said: “The club wishes to thank Zlatan for the contribution that he has made to the team since his arrival and wish him well in the future”
Ibrahimovic has been plagued by injuries during recent times following a serious knee injury last season.
Now that his contract with United has been terminated, Ibrahimovic is set to begin the next and possibly final chapter of his career with LA Galaxy in the United States.
Ibrahimovic could be unveiled as a new signing of the American club next week.
After joining United in 2016, the 36-year-old Ibrahimovic went on to play 53 games in all competitions for the club and scored 29 goals.
It remains to be seen whether he will also come out of retirement and be part of the Sweden squad which will travel to the 2018 world cup in Russia. Ibrahimovic retired from international football following Euro 2016.
