Zlatan Ibrahimovic names Manchester United’s biggest rivals for the title race

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has released an interview with British media revealing to be still convinced that the Red Devils can compete for the Premier League title this season. José Mourinho’s side sit sixth in the Premier League table at the moment and are 14 points behind table leaders Chelsea. Here’s what Zlatan said about the Premier League title race and Manchester United’s chances to win it.



“The gap [between us and Chelsea] was much bigger only a few weeks ago and we’ve managed to narrow the top of the table.”



“I believe Manchester United’s biggest rivals for the title race are...Manchester United! We’ve lost so many points this season and that’s a pity because we would have been talking about a different campaign at this stage of the season.”



“There are still many games left. We can only think about winning as much games as possible and home somebody else will lose ground.”

