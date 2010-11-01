Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly agrees personal terms with LA Galaxy
04 April at 18:32If confirmed, this report of Fox Sport would be more shocking than Ibrahhimovic’s decision to leave PSG last season. The Manchester United star, in fact, is said to have agreed personal terms with LA Galaxy who are being heavily linked with a move for the former Sweden over the last few weeks.
Details of Ibrahimovic’s contract have not been unveiled but Fox Sport insists the Swedish’s striker move to LA Galaxy is a done deal and that Ibra’s contract will be the best one in the MLS.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has three months left in his € 12 million-contract with Manchester United but the Premier League giants have an option to extend the player’s stay at the Old Trafford for one more season.
Ibra’s agent Mino Raiola is rumoured to have met Everton striker Romelu Lukaku although the Belgium and Everton star is not the striker on Mourinho’s watch-list which includes the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Dries Mertens.
#Ibrahimovic al #Galaxy.— FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) April 4, 2017
La nueva estrella de #MLS.https://t.co/4miv16yNFH pic.twitter.com/1b4bxCYjaG
Go to comments