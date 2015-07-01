Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores againt for Man Utd

It has almost been nine months since Zlatan Ibrahimovic last scored a goal for Manchester United when he on April 9th opened the scoring in the Red Devil's 3-0 win in the Premier League away at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.



Eight months and eleven days later, and after miraculously recovering from a srious knee injury, it was time again for the big Swede to get on the scoresheet. In the 58th minute in tonight's English League Cup, or the Carabao Cup as it is known for sponsorship reasons, Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalized Bristol City's opening goal.



The former Juventus and Barcelona player was then substituted in the 69th minute with the score still at 1-1.



See the goal below.



Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)