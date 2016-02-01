Zlatan Ibrahimovic throws Man Utd future into doubt

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined the Old Trafford as a free agent last summer. The former Sweden star signed a one-year contract with an option to extend his stay at the club for one more season. The former Juve, Inter and Milan star, however, has revealed that he still doesn’t know whether he will stay for one more season at Manchester United.



Talking to Fabio Capello in a special interview broadcasted by Fox Sport, Ibrahimovic said: “I could have moved to China and play without too many problems but I accepted this challenge. I’m training every day, I like working hard. I signed a one-year deal with option for another one but I haven’t got much time left. I still want to have fun and I still want to make the difference. I don’t what will happen, let’s see.”



“I don’t want to retire when I’ll be struggling. I want to retire when I’m still at the top. I’m happy now but I don’t know what could happen in the future.”

