Zlatan Ibrahimovic whispers he will stay at Manchester United for one more season
29 March at 12:45Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Manchester United contract runs until the end of the season but the former Sweden striker has an option to extend his stay at the Old Trafford for one more season. Although the current Red Devils’ leading scorer had been previously releasing controversial interviews regarding his future at the Old Trafford, today’s interview with the Manchester Evening Standards seems to confirm he will stay at Manchester United for one more season.
"I’m a person when I go into something I put my head 200 per cent, and I do what I’m good at. I go in, I go for the kill and I go out."
"And when I go out there is no complaints, that’s what I do. I never leave a job unfinished.”
"I always go in, do my job, and in the way that is a fair play, a fair deal, that is what I do.”
“I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I’m here, so let us see, there is a lot of time.”
"I’m enjoying being at a fantastic club, without doubts, one of the biggest clubs in the world with a great coach (Jose Mourinho). I know him before (from our time at Inter Milan), he’s a winner, he’s the perfect coach for this club.”
"Being a Manchester United player, I don’t know how many people have that possibility but I am a Man United player, people wanted me here, I chose the club, I chose the best English club, that’s the way it works.”
