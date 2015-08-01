Zlatan, Pogba help spread Christmas cheer to children in need
19 December at 13:00Manchester United superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed that there are more important things than football.
Along with his playmaking teammate Paul Pogba, the Swede visited a children’s hospital and presented Christmas presents to the patients.
“There are more important things in life than football,” he wrote on a Facebook post. You can see the pictures below.
Without a doubt, he and Pogba added some light to children who’ve suffered so much. More than likely, they also made a few more Manchester United fans as well.
