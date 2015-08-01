Zlatan, Pogba help spread Christmas cheer to children in need

Manchester United superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed that there are more important things than football.



Along with his playmaking teammate Paul Pogba, the Swede visited a children’s hospital and presented Christmas presents to the patients.



“There are more important things in life than football,” he wrote on a Facebook post. You can see the pictures below.



Without a doubt, he and Pogba added some light to children who’ve suffered so much. More than likely, they also made a few more Manchester United fans as well.