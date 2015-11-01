Zlatan says he'll be even better than before
25 August at 13:40Zlatan Ibrahimović re-signed for Manchester United on Thursday on a one-year deal, having been released by the club after picking up a serious knee injury towards the end of last season.
Now, back at Old Trafford, the veteran striker is raring to go, and feels he can come back even better than before.
"I feel good. I have trained every day since I had my knee operated on, there is no vacation," he told www.manutd.com
"It's a new challenge for me obviously but I am strong mentally and when I focus on an objective nothing can stop me. It doesn't matter what's in my way I will break everything to reach my goal.
"When I come back to play football on the field I will be better than before. I am not coming back because I am the one I am, I am coming back to be a better version of the old one. Imagine how that will be."
By Jacque Talbot
