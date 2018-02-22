Legendary Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff has been speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League return between Tottenham Hotspur & Juventus.





The former Juventus custodian, who has experience of winning at Wembley with the national team, spoke exclusively to ilBianconero.com and he had words of encouragement for his former club.

When asked about the Old Lady’s chances of pulling off a win after the 2-2 draw in Turin, Zoff replied; “Juventus have the cards to get through to the next round. Without doubt I consider them to be stronger than Spurs.



“I think the experience of the players could be crucial.”



When asked who should be in goal for the Bianconeri tomorrow, Szczesny of Buffon, Zoff explained that; “It is a problem for Massimo Allegri and I don’t want to interfere.



“The future of Buffon? I’m sure he will do what is right for him.”



Finally a quick word on the subject of the national team and who should be the new coach; “We have a lot of good coaches in Italy. I’m optimistic for the future of the national team as we have some good young players in the country.



“Without doubt, one of them is Bernardeschi.”