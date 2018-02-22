Zola acknowledges speculation linking him to Chelsea

Gianfranco Zola claims to be unaware of where speculation linking him and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri with a move to Chelsea has come from.



Talk of change at Stamford Bridge continues to linger as Antonio Conte sees his ongoing presence called into question.



The man who captured the Premier League title in 2016-17 and has the Blues in the hunt for FA Cup and Champions League honors this term is being backed for a summer departure.



Conte has attempted to quash such talk at regular intervals, but the rumours refuse to go away – with Sarri and Zola the latest to be linked with the post.



Not that either are aware of any interest, with Chelsea legend Zola telling Gazzetta dello Sport: "One week there is and one week there isn't something linking me with Chelsea.



"But I know nothing about this hypothesis. Besides, after Birmingham I've taken a year out."