Arsenal, UFFICIALE: rinnovano Koscielny, Coquelin e Giroud
Wenger blinda tre francesi con dei nuovi contratti. Il difensore Laurent Koscielny, il centrocampista Francis Coquelin e l'attaccante Olivier Giroud hanno rinnovato con l'Arsenal. Il club inglese non ha specificato i dettagli dei nuovi accordi.
