Everton have joined West Ham and Marseille in the race for Olivier Giroud, according to the Sun

The Arsenal flop is set to head out the door this summer, having barely started more than a dozen Premier League games, and is valued at around £20 million.

Used in order to punish Alexis Sanchez in the Champions League, the French international has struggled to justify his permanence at the Emirates, following a traumatic 2015-2016 campaign.

The Goodison Park side is expecting to lose star striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, and wants Giroud to make up for his absence. They join a West Ham side desperate to find a regular striker, as well as Marseille, who are going to lose Bafetimbi Gomis this summer.

Arsenal will be happy to let Giroud leave so long as they find cover, and hope that either Alexandre Lacazette or Kylian Mbappe join.

