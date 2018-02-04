Hellas Verona-Roma 0-1: il tabellino
Hellas Verona-Roma 0-1 (primo tempo 0-1)
Hellas Verona (4-4-1-1): Nicolas; Ferrari, Caracciolo, Vukovic, Fares; Romulo, Buchel (88' Souprayen), Valoti (67' Calvano), Aarons (71' Lee); Matos ; Petkovic. All. Pecchia.
Roma (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Strootman; Under (70' Gerson), Nainggolan, El Shaarawy (77' Perotti), Dzeko (88' Defrel). All. Di Francesco.
Arbitro: sig. Fabbri di Ravenna
Ammoniti: 21' Caracciolo (V), 24' Nainggolan (R), 29' Fares (V), 48' Buchel (V)
Espulsi: 51' Pellegrini (R)
Hellas Verona (4-4-1-1): Nicolas; Ferrari, Caracciolo, Vukovic, Fares; Romulo, Buchel (88' Souprayen), Valoti (67' Calvano), Aarons (71' Lee); Matos ; Petkovic. All. Pecchia.
Roma (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Strootman; Under (70' Gerson), Nainggolan, El Shaarawy (77' Perotti), Dzeko (88' Defrel). All. Di Francesco.
Arbitro: sig. Fabbri di Ravenna
Ammoniti: 21' Caracciolo (V), 24' Nainggolan (R), 29' Fares (V), 48' Buchel (V)
Espulsi: 51' Pellegrini (R)
Commenti
I miei commenti