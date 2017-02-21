Giocando da titolare questa sera nella sfida fra Bayer Leverkusen e Atletico Madrid il trequartista tedesco Kai Havertz ha segnato un piccolo record per la storia della Champions League. Inter e Juve lo stanno seguendo e lui è diventato il primo giocatore nato dopo la finale di Champions del 1999 a giocare una partita della fase finale della competizione.

 