"Ricordo quando ero solo un ragazzino e in Polonia vedevo David Seaman, Thierry Henry, Denis Berkamp e gli altri giocatori che hanno giocato nell'Arsenal. Mai, nemmeno nei miei sogni, avrei pensato di avere la chance di giocare per il club per cui tifavo da bambino. Quando sono arrivato all'Arsenal, nel 2005, il mio mondo è cambiato per sempre. Il mio viaggio è iniziato nell'academy dell'Arsenal, fin dal primo giorno che sono diventato un giocatore della prima squadra la sera andavo a correre a East Barnet con Jack Wilshere. Allora non sapevamo che qualche anno più tardi avremmo battuto il Barcellona in Champions League e avremmo indossato le maglie numero 1 e 10. Sono passati più di 11 anni da quando sono diventato un giocatore dell'Arsenal e non ho mai pensato che sarebbe arrivato il giorno in cui avrei lasciato questo club. Tutto quello che sono e tutto quello che ho, lo devo all'Arsenal, ad Arsene Wenger, Liam Brady, David Court, Bob Arber, Steve Bould, Neil Banfield, Mike Salmon, Tony Roberts, Gerry Peyton, Pat Rice e molti altri. Le parole non possono descrivere la mia gratitudine per queste persone e l'amore per questo club. Oggi vado via, pronto per la nuova sfida della mia vita, portando con me solo i bei ricordi e un bagaglio di esperienza. Lascio con la speranza che i giorni di Bergkamp, ​​Henry, Seaman e altri siano pronti a tornare all'Emirates Stadium e che l'Arsenal torni a vincere la Premier League. Porterò il nome di Arsenal con me ovunque andrò e lo farò con grande orgoglio. Una volta Gunners, per sempre Gunners!".