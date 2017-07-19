Con una bellissima lettera, Szczesny, che ora è un nuovo giocatore della Juve, saluta l'Arsenal: "Ricordo quando ero solo un ragazzino e in Polonia vedevo David Seaman, Thierry Henry, Denis Berkamp e gli altri giocatori che hanno giocato nell'Arsenal. Mai, nemmeno nei miei sogni, avrei pensato di avere la chance di giocare per il club per cui tifavo da bambino. Quando sono arrivato all'Arsenal, nel 2005, il mio mondo è cambiato per sempre. Il mio viaggio è iniziato nell'academy dell'Arsenal, fin dal primo giorno che sono diventato un giocatore della prima squadra la sera andavo a correre a East Barnet con Jack Wilshere. Allora non sapevamo che qualche anno più tardi avremmo battuto il Barcellona in Champions League e avremmo indossato le maglie numero 1 e 10. Sono passati più di 11 anni da quando sono diventato un giocatore dell'Arsenal e non ho mai pensato che sarebbe arrivato il giorno in cui avrei lasciato questo club. Tutto quello che sono e tutto quello che ho, lo devo all'Arsenal, ad Arsene Wenger, Liam Brady, David Court, Bob Arber, Steve Bould, Neil Banfield, Mike Salmon, Tony Roberts, Gerry Peyton, Pat Rice e molti altri. Le parole non possono descrivere la mia gratitudine per queste persone e l'amore per questo club. Oggi vado via, pronto per la nuova sfida della mia vita, portando con me solo i bei ricordi e un bagaglio di esperienza. Lascio con la speranza che i giorni di Bergkamp, ​​Henry, Seaman e altri siano pronti a tornare all'Emirates Stadium e che l'Arsenal torni a vincere la Premier League. Porterò il nome di Arsenal con me ovunque andrò e lo farò con grande orgoglio. Una volta Gunners, per sempre Gunners!".

  
 

I remember being a young boy in Poland, watching David Seaman, Thierry Henry, Dennis Berkamp and others play for Arsenal. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get a chance to play for the club I supported as a little kid. When I was approached by Arsenal in 2005 my world changed forever. I began my journey as a 16 year old boy at the Arsenal's academy, trying to one day become a first team player, going out for evening runs in East Barnet with Jack Wilshere. Little did we know then, that couple years later we'd beat Barcelona in the Champions League and wear the no.1 and no.10 shirts. It has been over 11 years since I became an Arsenal player and I never thought the day I leave this club would come. Everything that I am and everything that I have, I owe to Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, Liam Brady, David Court, Bob Arber, Steve Bould, Neil Banfield, Mike Salmon, Tony Roberts, Gerry Peyton, Pat Rice and many others. Words can't describe my gratitude to these people and love for this club. Today I move on, ready for the new challenge in my life, taking with me only the good memories and bag of expierience. I leave hopeful that those days of Berkamp,Henry, Seaman and others are soon to return to Emirates Stadium and Arsenal get back to winning the Premier League. I may not be an Arsenal player no more but I will carry the Arsenal name with me wherever I go and I will do so with great pride. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner!

Un post condiviso da Wojciech Szczesny (@wojciech.szczesny1) in data: