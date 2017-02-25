I must have written and deleted my words to this post a stupid amount of times! I owed Claudio to find the right and appropriate words! Claudio has and always will have my complete respect! What we achieved together and as a team was the impossible! He believed in me when many didn't and for that I owe him my eternal gratitude. There is speculation I was involved in his dismissal and this completely untrue, unfounded and is extremely hurtful! The only thing we are guilty of as a team is underachieving which we all acknowledge both in the dressing room and publicly and will do our best to rectify. I wish Claudio the very very best in whatever the future holds for him. Thank You Claudio for everything. Un post condiviso da Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) in data: 25 Feb 2017 alle ore 11:33 PST

Jamie Vardy, attaccante del Leicester, pubblica il suo messaggio su Instagram rivolto all'ex tecnico Claudio Ranieri: "Devo aver scritto e cancellato le mie parole di questo post non so quante volte. Sono in dovere con Claudio di trovare le parole più giuste e appropriate.Claudio ha e avrà sempre il mio totale rispetto. Quello che abbiamo raggiunto insieme e come squadra è stato veramente l’impossibile. Ha creduto in me al contrario di molti altri che non lo hanno fatto, e per questo motivo avrà sempre la mia gratitudine. C’è stata una speculazione nella quale sono stato coinvolto riguardo il suo licenziamento ed è completamente falsa, infondata ed è estremamente dolorosa.L’unica cosa di cui siamo colpevoli come squadra è quella di aver reso al di sotto delle nostre potenzialità, come abbiamo riconosciuto all’interno dello spogliatoio e pubblicamente, e faremo del nostro meglio per invertire la rotta. Auguro a Claudio il meglio in qualsiasi cosa gli riserverà il futuro. Grazie Claudio per tutto".