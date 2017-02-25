Jamie Vardy, attaccante del Leicester, pubblica il suo messaggio su Instagram rivolto all'ex tecnico Claudio Ranieri: "Devo aver scritto e cancellato le mie parole di questo post non so quante volte.  Sono in dovere con Claudio di trovare le parole più giuste e appropriate.

Claudio ha e avrà sempre il mio totale rispetto. Quello che abbiamo raggiunto insieme e come squadra è stato veramente l’impossibile. Ha creduto in me al contrario di molti altri che non lo hanno fatto, e per questo motivo avrà sempre la mia gratitudine. C’è stata una speculazione nella quale sono stato coinvolto riguardo il suo licenziamento ed è completamente falsa, infondata ed è estremamente dolorosa.

L’unica cosa di cui siamo colpevoli come squadra è quella di aver reso al di sotto delle nostre potenzialità, come abbiamo riconosciuto all’interno dello spogliatoio e pubblicamente, e faremo del nostro meglio per invertire la rotta. Auguro a Claudio il meglio in qualsiasi cosa gli riserverà il futuro. Grazie Claudio per tutto".

 


 