Manchester City are very interested in one of their future Champions League opponents.

Le10Sport reveal today that the Premier League hopefuls, currently in second place, are big fans of Djibril Sidibé, a fullback.

As the French outlet itself has exclusively revealed today, Sagna isn't long for Manchester and someone like Sidibé would be a perfect replacement.

This would partly explain why Pep Guardiola was present at the Parc des Princes at the end of last month, when Monaco managed a 1-1 draw against Ligue 1 holders PSG.

Also liked by Jose Mourinho, who is said to have appreciated Sidibé this summer as he was taking over at Manchester United, Sidibé was present at the Parc, where Guardiola had made an appearance to study Monaco, who face his City team in the Champions League Round of 16.

The 24-year-old can play on both wings, and has played a key role as Monaco have rocketed past their rivals into first place this season.

He's also collected six caps, and has an eye for goal, netting 10 since he debuted as a pro for Troyes in 2010.