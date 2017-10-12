Orlando, Kakà dice addio: 'Grazie a tutti. Ora una nuova sfida'
The moment now is to say goodbye, but my heart is full of happiness and joy, proud and honored to end another wining cycle. Sunday I will play my last official match with the Orlando City jersey in Orlando. I would like to thank Flávio, Alexandre and Diogo for believing that I could be an important part of this puzzle. Thank you to all the Fans for always supporting the team, crowded the stadium and didn’t hesitate to support us at any time, even in the hardest moments. Thanks to all the community that have embraced soccer in an incredible way and my fellow teammates who are and were always beside me, fighting for each ball. Also, thanks to the technical staff that gave us full support, the directors, employees who built this Club with happiness and enthusiasm from the backstage. Thanks to the press, to the sponsors and all of you that always supported me through these amazing 3 years of success and achievements. I will keep on supporting, cheering and believing in the club and will forever be a Lion. Excited for the upcoming professional challenges. Thank you Orlando! Kaká. O momento é de despedida, mas o sentimento é de muita alegria, orgulho e honra pelo final de mais um ciclo vencedor. Domingo faço meu ultimo jogo oficial com a camisa do Orlando City em Orlando. Obrigado Flávio, Alexandre, Diogo por acreditarem que eu seria peça importante nesse quebra cabeça. Obrigado a todos os fãs que sempre apoiaram o time, lotaram o estadio e não cansaram de nos incentivar. A comunidade que incrivelmente abraçou o futebol, aos meus companheiros que sempre lutaram ao meu lado, ao staff técnico que nos deu suporte e direção, aos funcionários que com alegria construíram esse time no anonimato , a imprensa, aos patrocinadores, e todos vocês que sempre me apoiaram. Obrigado por esses 3 anos incríveis de sucesso e realizações. Sigo acreditando, torcendo e apoiando o Clube, serei para sempre um Lion. E que venham os próximos desafios profissionais. Obrigado Orlando. Kaká.
