Ricardo, trequartista di, leggenda del Milan, dice addio alla franchigia: "Ora è il momento di dire arrivederci, ma il mio cuore è pieno di felicità e gioia. Sono orgoglioso e onorato di aver finito un altro ciclo vincente. Domenica giocherà la mia ultima parttia ufficiale con gli Orlando City. Voglio ringraziare Flavio, Alexandre e Diogo per aver creduto che potessi essere una parte importante di questo puzzle. Grazie a tutti i tifosi per aver supportato sempre la squadra, per aver riempito lo stadio e non aver esitato a supportarci in ogni momento, anche nei momenti più difficili. Grazie anche ai compagni di squadra, sempre al mio fianco e pronti a lottare su ogni pallone. Infine, grazie allo staff tecnico per averci aiutato, ai direttori e agli impiegati che hanno costruito e portato avanti questo club con entusiasmo sin dai primi giorni. Grazie alla stampa, agli sponsor e a tutti voi che avete fatto il tifo per me in questi tre anni di successi e vittorie. Continuerò a tifare e credere in questa squadra, sarò per sempre un Leone. Non vedo l'ora di cominciare una nuova sfida a livello professionale".