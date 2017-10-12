Ricardo Kakà, trequartista di Orlando, leggenda del Milan, dice addio alla franchigia MLS: "Ora è il momento di dire arrivederci, ma il mio cuore è pieno di felicità e gioia. Sono orgoglioso e onorato di aver finito un altro ciclo vincente. Domenica giocherà la mia ultima parttia ufficiale con gli Orlando City. Voglio ringraziare Flavio, Alexandre e Diogo per aver creduto che potessi essere una parte importante di questo puzzle. Grazie a tutti i tifosi per aver supportato sempre la squadra, per aver riempito lo stadio e non aver esitato a supportarci in ogni momento, anche nei momenti più difficili. Grazie anche ai compagni di squadra, sempre al mio fianco e pronti a lottare su ogni pallone. Infine, grazie allo staff tecnico per averci aiutato, ai direttori e agli impiegati che hanno costruito e portato avanti questo club con entusiasmo sin dai primi giorni. Grazie alla stampa, agli sponsor e a tutti voi che avete fatto il tifo per me in questi tre anni di successi e vittorie. Continuerò a tifare e credere in questa squadra, sarò per sempre un Leone. Non vedo l'ora di cominciare una nuova sfida a livello professionale".
 
 

The moment now is to say goodbye, but my heart is full of happiness and joy, proud and honored to end another wining cycle.  Sunday I will play my last official match with the Orlando City jersey in Orlando. I would like to thank Flávio, Alexandre and Diogo for believing that I could be an important part of this puzzle. Thank you to all the Fans for always supporting the team, crowded the stadium and didn’t hesitate to support us at any time, even in the hardest moments. Thanks to all the community that have embraced soccer in an incredible way and my fellow teammates who are and were always beside me, fighting for each ball. Also, thanks to the technical staff that gave us full support, the directors, employees who built this Club with happiness and enthusiasm from the backstage. Thanks to the press, to the sponsors and all of you that always supported me through these amazing 3 years of success and achievements. I will keep on supporting, cheering and believing in the club and will forever be a Lion. Excited for the upcoming professional challenges. Thank you Orlando! Kaká. O momento é de despedida, mas o sentimento é de muita alegria, orgulho e honra pelo final de mais um ciclo vencedor. Domingo faço meu ultimo jogo oficial com a camisa do Orlando City em Orlando. Obrigado Flávio, Alexandre, Diogo por acreditarem que eu seria peça importante nesse quebra cabeça. Obrigado a todos os fãs que sempre apoiaram o time, lotaram o estadio e não cansaram de nos incentivar. A comunidade que incrivelmente abraçou o futebol, aos meus companheiros que sempre lutaram ao meu lado, ao staff técnico que nos deu suporte e direção, aos funcionários que com alegria construíram esse time no anonimato , a imprensa, aos patrocinadores, e todos vocês que sempre me apoiaram. Obrigado por esses 3 anos incríveis de  sucesso e realizações. Sigo acreditando, torcendo e apoiando o Clube, serei para sempre um Lion. E que venham os próximos desafios profissionais. Obrigado Orlando. Kaká.

