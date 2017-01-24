Si sono appena concluse le nomination dei candidati ai prossimi Academy Awards. Come previsto, “La La Land” ha totalizzato ben 14 candidature, seguito a ruota da “Manchester by the Sea” e da “Moonlight”. Resta senza menzioni “Sully”, a parte il montaggio del sonoro. Presente anche l’italiano “Fuocoammare” nella categoria “miglior documentario”. La cerimonia di premiazione dell’89° edizione degli Oscar andrà in onda in diretta domenica 26 febbraio a partire dalle 22.30 su Sky.

Ecco l’elenco di tutti i candidati:

Miglior film :

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Miglior regia :

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonegan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Miglior attore protagonista :

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Miglior attrice protagonista :

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Miglior attore non protagonista :

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Miglior attrice non protagonista :

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Miglior sceneggiatura originale :

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

The Lobster, Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos

20th Century Women, Mike Mills

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale :

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney

Arrival, Eric Heisserer

Lion, Luke Davies

Fences, August Wilson

Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi

Miglior film di animazione :

Zootopia

Moana

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

My Life as a Zucchini

Miglior documentario :

O.J.: Made in America

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

Fire at Sea

Life, Animated

Miglior cortometraggio :

Ennemis Interieurs

Timecode

Silent Nights

La Femme et la TGV

Sing

Miglior film straniero :

Land of Mine (Danimarca)

A Man Called Ove (Svezia)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germania)

Miglior colonna sonora originale :

Jackie (Mica Levi)

La La Land (Justine Murwitz)

Lion (Dustion O’ Hakkiran e Hauschea)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Miglior canzone originale :

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story

Miglior costume :

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Floster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Miglior trucco :

Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi

A Man Called Ove, Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr

Star Trek Beyond, S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow

Migliori effetti speciali :

Deepwater Horizon

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Doctor Strange

Kubo and the Two Strings

Miglior fotografia :

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Bradford Young, Arrival

Greig Fraser, Lion

James Laxton, Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto, Silence

Miglior montaggio :

La La Land, Tom Cross

Moonlight, Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders

Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert

Arrival, Joe Walker

Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts

Miglior sonoro :

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Miglior montaggio sonoro :

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully