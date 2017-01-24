Oscar 2017, tutte le candidature, La Land protagonista, sorpresa Fuocoammare
Si sono appena concluse le nomination dei candidati ai prossimi Academy Awards. Come previsto, “La La Land” ha totalizzato ben 14 candidature, seguito a ruota da “Manchester by the Sea” e da “Moonlight”. Resta senza menzioni “Sully”, a parte il montaggio del sonoro. Presente anche l’italiano “Fuocoammare” nella categoria “miglior documentario”. La cerimonia di premiazione dell’89° edizione degli Oscar andrà in onda in diretta domenica 26 febbraio a partire dalle 22.30 su Sky.
Ecco l’elenco di tutti i candidati:
- Miglior film:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Fences
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
- Miglior regia:
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonegan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
- Miglior attore protagonista:
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
- Miglior attrice protagonista:
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
- Miglior attore non protagonista:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
- Miglior attrice non protagonista:
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
- Miglior sceneggiatura originale:
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
The Lobster, Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos
20th Century Women, Mike Mills
- Miglior sceneggiatura non originale:
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney
Arrival, Eric Heisserer
Lion, Luke Davies
Fences, August Wilson
Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
- Miglior film di animazione:
Zootopia
Moana
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Red Turtle
My Life as a Zucchini
- Miglior documentario:
O.J.: Made in America
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
Fire at Sea
Life, Animated
- Miglior cortometraggio:
Ennemis Interieurs
Timecode
Silent Nights
La Femme et la TGV
Sing
- Miglior film straniero:
Land of Mine (Danimarca)
A Man Called Ove (Svezia)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germania)
- Miglior colonna sonora originale:
Jackie (Mica Levi)
La La Land (Justine Murwitz)
Lion (Dustion O’ Hakkiran e Hauschea)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
- Miglior canzone originale:
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
- Miglior costume:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Floster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
- Miglior trucco:
Suicide Squad, Alessandro Bertolazzi
A Man Called Ove, Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr
Star Trek Beyond, S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow
- Migliori effetti speciali:
Deepwater Horizon
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Doctor Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings
- Miglior fotografia:
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Bradford Young, Arrival
Greig Fraser, Lion
James Laxton, Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto, Silence
- Miglior montaggio:
La La Land, Tom Cross
Moonlight, Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders
Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert
Arrival, Joe Walker
Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts
- Miglior sonoro:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Miglior montaggio sonoro:
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
