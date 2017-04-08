Juventus are set to take on Chievo Verona this evening at the Juve stadium in Turin. As Allegri's men prepare their game against FC Barcelona on Tuesday, they will first have to focus on this game first. Higuain and Khedira might play but they might also be rested as Marchisio and Dybala should play from the start. In front of Gigi Buffon, Rugani and Barcagli will play in the middle along side Lichtsteiner and Alez Sandro on the wings. Mandzukic should also be rested for this one as Sturaro should get the start. Pjaca won't be available as he underwent surgery to repair his injury.



As for Chievo, Seculin will likely start instead of Sorrentino in nets as Birsa will play behind Meggiorini and Pelissier. The refereee for this one will be Mr. Fabbri as kick-off is set for 20h45 Italy time. Allegri's men will look to maintain their gap over second placed Roma but they will have to remain focused on this game and not think too far ahead.



Confirmed starting lineup for tonight's game:



Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Marchisio; Cuadrado, Dybala, Sturaro; Higuain.



Chievo: Seculin; Cacciatore, Spolli, Cesar, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa; Pellissier, Meggiorini.



You can watch the game LIVE here thanks to OPTA:



