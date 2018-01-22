Ora è tutto ufficiale, nero su bianco:a titolo definitivo. A darne l'annuncio le due società con due post concomitanti su Twitter. Sanchez cammina sul prato dell'Old Trafford con la sua maglia numero 7 e affida a Instagram il suo saluto: "Ci sono ex giocatori dell'Arsenal che hanno parlato senza sapere e fatto danni. Io ho sempre dato il 100%, fino alla fine. Grazie di tutto", per poi aggiungere al sito ufficiale dei Red Devils "Un trasferimento che non potevo rifiutare". L'armeno rilascia le sue prime parole da Gunner: "Sono molto felice che si sia concluso l'accordo e di essere qui. E' un sogno che diventa realtà, ho sempre sognato di giocare per l'Arsenal".