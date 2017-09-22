Diego Costa è ufficialmente un nuovo giocatore dell'Atletico Madrid. Tra chi gli ha voluto dedicare un saluto sui social, c'è anche il suo ex compagno John Terry, ora all'Aston Villa. Sulla sua pagina Instagram, l'ex capitano dei Blues ha pubblicato una foto del centravanti brasiliano, con una dedica. "Buona fortuna Diego per il tuo prossimo viaggio. Sei un giocatore incredibile, oltre che tra i più sottovalutati. E ancora prima uno dei ragazzi migliori e più simpatici che abbia mai conosciuto nel mondo del calcio".
